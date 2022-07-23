Textbook Question
Why is the SN1 reaction shown an inefficient way of synthesizing ethers?
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Why is the SN1 reaction shown an inefficient way of synthesizing ethers?
How could the reaction in Figure 13.67(b) be modified to produce the following ether?
Predict the product of the following reactions. [Two of them are Williamson ether syntheses. Why isn't the other?].
(a)
Predict the product of the following reactions. [Two of them are Williamson ether syntheses. Why isn't the other?].
(b)
Starting with hydrogen sulfide, suggest a synthesis of the following thioether that makes use of two different haloalkanes.
Predict the product of the following reactions. [Two of them are Williamson ether syntheses. Why isn't the other?].
(c)