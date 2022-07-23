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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 67a
Chapter 12, Problem 67a

Two different Williamson ether syntheses can be used to make the compound in (a). Show them. The compound in (b), however, can only be made one way. Show it and explain why a second Williamson ether synthesis is not possible.
(a)

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Step 1: Understand the Williamson ether synthesis, which involves the reaction of an alkoxide ion with a primary alkyl halide to form an ether. The alkoxide ion is typically generated from an alcohol by deprotonation.
Step 2: Analyze the compound in image (a). It is an ether with two distinct alkyl groups attached to the oxygen atom: a cyclopentyl group and a 2-(N-methylpyrrole)ethyl group.
Step 3: Identify the two possible Williamson ether synthesis routes for the compound in (a). Route 1: Use cyclopentanol to form the cyclopentoxide ion, and react it with 2-(N-methylpyrrole)ethyl bromide. Route 2: Use 2-(N-methylpyrrole)ethanol to form the 2-(N-methylpyrrole)ethoxide ion, and react it with cyclopentyl bromide.
Step 4: Consider the compound in (b) (not shown here). Williamson ether synthesis requires a primary alkyl halide. If the compound in (b) has a secondary or tertiary alkyl halide, it may not be suitable for the synthesis due to steric hindrance or elimination reactions.
Step 5: Explain why a second Williamson ether synthesis is not possible for compound (b). If the alkyl halide is secondary or tertiary, the reaction may favor elimination over substitution, making the synthesis of the ether difficult or impossible.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Williamson Ether Synthesis

Williamson ether synthesis is a method for producing ethers through the reaction of an alkoxide ion with a primary alkyl halide. This reaction typically involves an SN2 mechanism, where the nucleophile attacks the electrophile, leading to the formation of the ether. Understanding this process is crucial for determining the different pathways to synthesize a given ether compound.
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The Mechanism of Williamson Ether Synthesis.

SN2 Mechanism

The SN2 mechanism is a type of nucleophilic substitution reaction characterized by a single concerted step where the nucleophile attacks the electrophile, displacing a leaving group. This mechanism is favored by primary substrates due to less steric hindrance, making it essential to recognize when analyzing the feasibility of different synthetic routes in ether formation.
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Drawing the SN2 Mechanism

Steric Hindrance

Steric hindrance refers to the prevention of reactions due to the spatial arrangement of atoms within a molecule. In the context of Williamson ether synthesis, secondary and tertiary alkyl halides are less reactive in SN2 reactions because their bulky groups hinder the approach of the nucleophile. This concept is vital for understanding why certain ethers can only be synthesized through specific pathways.
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Understanding steric effects.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Why is the SN1 reaction shown an inefficient way of synthesizing ethers?

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Textbook Question

How could the reaction in Figure 13.67(b) be modified to produce the following ether?

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following reactions. [Two of them are Williamson ether syntheses. Why isn't the other?].

(a)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following reactions. [Two of them are Williamson ether syntheses. Why isn't the other?].

(b)

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Textbook Question

Starting with hydrogen sulfide, suggest a synthesis of the following thioether that makes use of two different haloalkanes.

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following reactions. [Two of them are Williamson ether syntheses. Why isn't the other?].

(c)

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