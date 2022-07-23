Carbocation Stability

Carbocation stability is a key factor in S_N 1 reactions, as more stable carbocations are formed from tertiary or resonance-stabilized substrates. The efficiency of the S_N 1 reaction in synthesizing ethers is limited because the formation of a stable carbocation can be slow, and if the carbocation is not sufficiently stable, it may lead to rearrangements or side reactions, reducing the yield of the desired ether.