Nucleophilicity and Electrophilicity

Nucleophilicity refers to the ability of a species to donate an electron pair to form a chemical bond, while electrophilicity is the ability of a species to accept an electron pair. In the context of the Williamson ether synthesis, the alkoxide is a strong nucleophile due to its negative charge, and the haloalkane must be a suitable electrophile, typically a primary or methyl halide, to facilitate the reaction without steric hindrance that would impede nucleophilic attack.