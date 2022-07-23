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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 104a
Chapter 12, Problem 104a

Suggest a synthesis for the following molecules beginning with organic molecules containing three or fewer carbons. [You will need to use a protecting group in these syntheses.]
(a) Chemical structure of a linear carbon chain with two hydroxyl groups and one double bond.

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1
Identify the target molecule and determine the functional groups present. Consider the carbon skeleton and any functional groups that need to be introduced.
Select a suitable starting material with three or fewer carbons. Consider simple molecules like ethylene, acetylene, or propanal, depending on the target structure.
Plan the synthesis by identifying key transformations needed to construct the carbon skeleton and introduce the necessary functional groups. Consider reactions such as Grignard reactions, aldol condensations, or Wittig reactions.
Determine where a protecting group might be necessary. Protecting groups are used to temporarily mask reactive functional groups during a synthesis. For example, if you need to protect an alcohol, consider using a silyl ether protecting group.
Outline the synthesis steps, including the introduction and removal of the protecting group. Ensure that each step is feasible and that the reagents and conditions are compatible with the functional groups present.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Synthesis Strategy

Synthesis strategy involves planning a sequence of chemical reactions to construct a target molecule from simpler starting materials. It requires understanding reaction mechanisms, functional group transformations, and the ability to predict the outcome of each step. In this context, starting with small organic molecules containing three or fewer carbons is crucial for building complexity in a controlled manner.
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Protecting Groups

Protecting groups are chemical groups used to temporarily mask reactive sites in a molecule during a synthesis process. They prevent unwanted reactions at specific functional groups, allowing chemists to selectively modify other parts of the molecule. After the desired transformations are complete, the protecting group is removed to reveal the original functionality.
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Functional Group Interconversion

Functional group interconversion is the process of transforming one functional group into another through chemical reactions. This concept is essential in organic synthesis as it allows the modification of molecular structure to achieve the desired properties or reactivity. Understanding the reactivity and compatibility of different functional groups is key to successful synthesis planning.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The reaction of alkoxides with haloalkanes is not a viable way to form ethers. (a) Why? (b) Why can thioethers be formed by an analogous reaction?

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Textbook Question

Suggest a synthesis for the following molecules beginning with organic molecules containing three or fewer carbons. [You will need to use a protecting group in these syntheses.]

(c)

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Textbook Question

In contrast to Assessment 13.102, only one combination of haloalkane and alkoxide can be used in the Williamson ether synthesis to make the ether shown. Identify the combination and explain why it is the only combination that works.

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Textbook Question

Identify the two possible combinations of haloalkane and alkoxide that can be used to make the following ether.

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Textbook Question

Suggest a synthesis for the following molecules beginning with organic molecules containing three or fewer carbons. [You will need to use a protecting group in these syntheses.]

(b)

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Textbook Question

Draw a mechanism for the following oxidation reactions.

(d)

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