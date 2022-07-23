Textbook Question
By moving an electron pair, draw a better Lewis structure that minimizes formal charges.
(a)
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By moving an electron pair, draw a better Lewis structure that minimizes formal charges.
(a)
Draw the Lewis structure for the following molecular formulas.
(j) H2SO4
In the following molecules, identify all pushable electron pairs.
(a)
Draw the Lewis structure for the following molecular formulas.
(v) CH5N
By moving an electron pair, draw a better Lewis structure that minimizes formal charges.
(b)
Draw the Lewis structure for the following molecular formulas.
(u) NH4+