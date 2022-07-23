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Ch. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the Electrons
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the ElectronsProblem 62j
Chapter 1, Problem 62j

Draw the Lewis structure for the following molecular formulas.
(j) H2SO4

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by determining the total number of valence electrons in the molecule. Sulfur (S) has 6 valence electrons, each oxygen (O) has 6 valence electrons, and each hydrogen (H) has 1 valence electron. Add these together: 6 (S) + 4×6 (O) + 2×1 (H).
Place the sulfur atom in the center of the structure because it is less electronegative than oxygen. Arrange the four oxygen atoms around the sulfur atom.
Connect the sulfur atom to each of the four oxygen atoms using single bonds. Each single bond represents 2 electrons, so subtract these electrons from the total valence electrons calculated in step 1.
Assign lone pairs to the oxygen atoms to satisfy their octet rule. Start by placing three lone pairs (6 electrons) on each oxygen atom, then adjust if necessary based on the remaining electrons.
To account for the structure of H₂SO₄, note that two of the oxygen atoms are bonded to hydrogen atoms. Replace one lone pair on each of these two oxygen atoms with a single bond to a hydrogen atom. Additionally, sulfur can expand its octet, so adjust the bonding (e.g., form double bonds) to ensure all atoms have a formal charge as close to zero as possible.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They use dots to represent electrons and lines to represent bonds between atoms. Understanding how to draw Lewis structures is essential for visualizing molecular geometry and predicting reactivity.
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Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom and are crucial for determining how atoms bond with each other. In the case of H₂SO₄, knowing the number of valence electrons for hydrogen, sulfur, and oxygen helps in accurately constructing the Lewis structure. Each element's valence electrons contribute to the overall electron count needed for bonding.
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Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. The shape of a molecule, influenced by the number of bonds and lone pairs, affects its physical and chemical properties. For H₂SO₄, understanding its geometry helps in predicting its behavior in chemical reactions and interactions with other molecules.
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