Textbook Question
By moving an electron pair, draw a better Lewis structure that minimizes formal charges.
(a)
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By moving an electron pair, draw a better Lewis structure that minimizes formal charges.
(a)
Draw the Lewis structure for the following molecular formulas.
(v) CH5N
Given the atoms involved and the number of valence electrons remaining, complete the Lewis structure by placing bonds between atoms such that each has a full octet.
(e)
Draw the Lewis structure for the following molecular formulas.
(l) SO42-
By moving an electron pair, draw a better Lewis structure that minimizes formal charges.
(b)
Draw the Lewis structure for the following molecular formulas.
(u) NH4+