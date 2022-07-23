There is free rotation around the C―C bond in ethane. There is an extremely high barrier to rotation around the C=C bond in in ethene. Explain.
Ch. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the Electrons
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the ElectronsProblem 77b
Chapter 1, Problem 77b
Given the Lewis structures, indicate the direction of the dipole moment, if there is one.
(b)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the given Lewis structure and identify the atoms involved in the bond(s) of interest. Determine the electronegativity of each atom using the periodic table.
Recall that the dipole moment arises due to a difference in electronegativity between two bonded atoms. The more electronegative atom will pull the shared electrons closer to itself, creating a partial negative charge (δ⁻), while the less electronegative atom will have a partial positive charge (δ⁺).
Using the electronegativity values, determine the direction of the dipole moment. The dipole moment vector points from the less electronegative atom (δ⁺) to the more electronegative atom (δ⁻).
Draw an arrow on the Lewis structure to represent the dipole moment. The tail of the arrow should be at the less electronegative atom, and the head of the arrow (with a small cross at the tail) should point toward the more electronegative atom.
If the molecule contains multiple bonds with dipole moments, consider the geometry of the molecule to determine whether the dipole moments cancel out or add together to form a net dipole moment. Use VSEPR theory to assess the molecular shape if needed.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:5m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Lewis Structures
Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They help visualize the arrangement of electrons and the connectivity of atoms, which is crucial for understanding molecular geometry and polarity. By analyzing these structures, one can determine how electrons are distributed, which influences the dipole moment.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:12
Drawing the Lewis Structure for N2H4.
Dipole Moment
The dipole moment is a vector quantity that measures the separation of positive and negative charges in a molecule. It is represented by the symbol 'μ' and is calculated as the product of the charge and the distance between the charges. A molecule has a dipole moment if it has polar bonds and an asymmetrical shape, indicating that there is a net dipole in a specific direction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:46
How dipole-dipole forces work.
Polarity of Molecules
Polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge over the atoms in a molecule. A polar molecule has a significant difference in electronegativity between its atoms, leading to an uneven distribution of electron density. Understanding polarity is essential for predicting the behavior of molecules in electric fields and their interactions with other substances, including solubility and reactivity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:04
Molecular Polarity
Related Practice
Textbook Question
1363
views
Textbook Question
Carbon dioxide (CO2) has no dipole moment (μ = 0 D). The related molecule sulfur dioxide (SO2) does have a dipole moment (μ = 1.6 D) Explain this observation.
2898
views
1
rank
Textbook Question
For the following partial structures, the σ bond is shown. Add the indicated number of π bonds, being sure to specify the orientation (that is, x, y, or z axis) of the p orbitals used.
(e)
1146
views
Textbook Question
Given the Lewis structures, indicate the direction of the dipole moment, if there is one.
(a)
1445
views
Textbook Question
For the following partial structures, the bond is shown. Add the indicated number of bonds, being sure to specify the orientation (that is, x, y, or z axis) of the p orbitals used.
(c)
1443
views
Textbook Question
Given the Lewis structures, indicate the direction of the dipole moment, if there is one.
(e)
1105
views