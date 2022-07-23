Draw the Lewis structure for the following molecules. Be sure to calculate the formal charge of each atom as a way of confirming your structure is correct.
(b) HOBr
Draw the Lewis structure for the following molecules. Be sure to calculate the formal charge of each atom as a way of confirming your structure is correct.
(b) HOBr
Based on your answer to Assessment 2.22, would you expect a larger atom to be more or less electronegative than a smaller atom?
Draw the Lewis structure for the following molecules. Be sure to calculate the formal charge of each atom as a way of confirming your structure is correct.
(c) CF4
(i) Using the periodic trend, choose the more electronegative atom in each pair. For one pair, you'll need to look at the actual Pauling values. (ii) For which one? (iii) Why?
(d) B vs. Si
Without looking at Figure 2.20, use your intuition to estimate whether a bond is ionic, polar covalent, or covalent.
(a) Na―Cl
Calculate the formal charge of the indicated atom in the following molecules or ions.
(d)