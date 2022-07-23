Step 3: Compare the electronegativity of carbon (C) with each of the other atoms in the bonds provided: (a) C―C (same atoms, no electronegativity difference, nonpolar bond), (b) C―O (oxygen is more electronegative than carbon), (c) C―H (carbon and hydrogen have a small electronegativity difference), (d) C―F (fluorine is much more electronegative than carbon), (e) C―Cl (chlorine is more electronegative than carbon, but less so than fluorine), and (f) C―S (sulfur is slightly less electronegative than carbon).