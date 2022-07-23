Draw the Lewis structure for the following molecules. Be sure to calculate the formal charge of each atom as a way of confirming your structure is correct.
(b) HOBr
Draw the Lewis structure for the following molecules. Be sure to calculate the formal charge of each atom as a way of confirming your structure is correct.
(b) HOBr
Using only your intuition, rank the following covalent bonds in terms of their polarity (1 = most polar; 6 = least polar). [You can use the periodic trend of electronegativity, but don't use actual numbers.]
(a) C―C
(b) C―O
(c) C―H
(d) C―F
(e) C―Cl
(f) C―S
Fill in the blank. Oxygen ionizes to become ― 2 instead of ― 1 because O2- is more ___________ .
(i) Using the periodic trend, choose the more electronegative atom in each pair. For one pair, you'll need to look at the actual Pauling values. (ii) For which one? (iii) Why?
(b) N vs. O
(i) Using the periodic trend, choose the more electronegative atom in each pair. For one pair, you'll need to look at the actual Pauling values. (ii) For which one? (iii) Why?
(d) B vs. Si
Without looking at Figure 2.20, use your intuition to estimate whether a bond is ionic, polar covalent, or covalent.
(a) Na―Cl