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Ch. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the Electrons
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the ElectronsProblem 23
Chapter 1, Problem 23

Based on your answer to Assessment 2.22, would you expect a larger atom to be more or less electronegative than a smaller atom?

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Understand the concept of electronegativity: Electronegativity is the ability of an atom to attract electrons towards itself in a chemical bond.
Consider the size of the atom: Larger atoms have their valence electrons farther from the nucleus, which means the nucleus has less pull on the electrons.
Compare with smaller atoms: Smaller atoms have their valence electrons closer to the nucleus, resulting in a stronger attraction between the nucleus and the electrons.
Relate size to electronegativity: Generally, as atomic size increases, electronegativity decreases because the increased distance reduces the nucleus's ability to attract electrons.
Conclude the relationship: Therefore, a larger atom is typically less electronegative than a smaller atom.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. It is influenced by the atom's atomic number and the distance of the valence electrons from the nucleus. Generally, higher electronegativity indicates a stronger pull on electrons, which is crucial for understanding bonding behavior in molecules.
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Atomic Size

Atomic size refers to the physical size of an atom, typically measured by the atomic radius. As you move down a group in the periodic table, atomic size increases due to the addition of electron shells. Larger atoms have their valence electrons further from the nucleus, which can affect their electronegativity and ability to attract electrons.
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Trends in the Periodic Table

Trends in the periodic table, such as electronegativity and atomic size, help predict the behavior of elements. Generally, electronegativity increases across a period (left to right) and decreases down a group (top to bottom). Understanding these trends is essential for predicting how different atoms will interact in chemical reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the Lewis structure for the following molecules. Be sure to calculate the formal charge of each atom as a way of confirming your structure is correct.

(b) HOBr

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Textbook Question

Using only your intuition, rank the following covalent bonds in terms of their polarity (1 = most polar; 6 = least polar). [You can use the periodic trend of electronegativity, but don't use actual numbers.]

(a) C―C

(b) C―O

(c) C―H

(d) C―F

(e) C―Cl

(f) C―S

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Textbook Question

Fill in the blank. Oxygen ionizes to become ― 2 instead of ― 1 because O2- is more ___________   .

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Textbook Question

(i) Using the periodic trend, choose the more electronegative atom in each pair. For one pair, you'll need to look at the actual Pauling values. (ii) For which one? (iii) Why?

(b) N vs. O

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Textbook Question

(i) Using the periodic trend, choose the more electronegative atom in each pair. For one pair, you'll need to look at the actual Pauling values. (ii) For which one? (iii) Why?

(d) B vs. Si

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Textbook Question

Without looking at Figure 2.20, use your intuition to estimate whether a bond is ionic, polar covalent, or covalent.

(a) Na―Cl

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