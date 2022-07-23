Calculate the formal charge of the indicated atom in the following molecules or ions.
(e)
Calculate the formal charge of the indicated atom in the following molecules or ions.
(e)
Using only your intuition, rank the following covalent bonds in terms of their polarity (1 = most polar; 6 = least polar). [You can use the periodic trend of electronegativity, but don't use actual numbers.]
(a) C―C
(b) C―O
(c) C―H
(d) C―F
(e) C―Cl
(f) C―S
Based on your answer to Assessment 2.22, would you expect a larger atom to be more or less electronegative than a smaller atom?
Draw the Lewis structure for the following molecules. Be sure to calculate the formal charge of each atom as a way of confirming your structure is correct.
(c) CF4
Without looking at Figure 2.20, use your intuition to estimate whether a bond is ionic, polar covalent, or covalent.
(a) Na―Cl
Calculate the formal charge of the indicated atom in the following molecules or ions.
(d)