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Ch. 25 - Amines: Structure, Reactions, and Synthesis
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 25 - Amines: Structure, Reactions, and SynthesisProblem 68
Chapter 24, Problem 68

The synthesis of -hydroxy acids can be done starting with amino acids. Suggest a mechanism of the two-step transformation shown. [The alcohol oxygen is the same in the reactant and product.
Chemical reaction diagram illustrating the synthesis of α-hydroxy acids from amino acids, with highlighted reactants and products.

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Step 1: Begin by examining the starting material, which is an amino acid with a carboxylic acid group, an amino group, and an alcohol group. The target molecule is an ⍺-hydroxy acid with a cyano group replacing the amino group.
Step 2: The first step involves the use of NaNO₂ and HCl. This combination is typically used for diazotization, where the amino group is converted into a diazonium salt. The diazonium salt is a key intermediate that can undergo various transformations.
Step 3: In the second step, NaCN is introduced. The diazonium salt can be displaced by a nucleophile, such as cyanide ion (CN⁻), resulting in the formation of a nitrile group. This step involves a nucleophilic substitution reaction where the diazonium group is replaced by the cyano group.
Step 4: Throughout the reaction, the alcohol group remains unchanged. The mechanism ensures that the alcohol oxygen in the reactant is the same in the product, maintaining the integrity of the ⍺-hydroxy acid structure.
Step 5: Finally, verify the transformation by comparing the structures. The amino group has been successfully replaced by a cyano group, and the alcohol group remains intact, resulting in the desired ⍺-hydroxy acid.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acid Structure and Reactivity

Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. They contain an amino group, a carboxyl group, and a side chain (R group) that determines their properties. Understanding the structure of amino acids is crucial for predicting their reactivity in chemical transformations, particularly in the synthesis of -hydroxy acids.
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Mechanism of Organic Reactions

The mechanism of an organic reaction describes the step-by-step process by which reactants are converted into products. This includes the breaking and forming of bonds, the movement of electrons, and the intermediates formed during the reaction. A clear understanding of reaction mechanisms is essential for proposing a plausible pathway for the transformation of amino acids into -hydroxy acids.
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Functional Group Interconversion

Functional group interconversion involves the transformation of one functional group into another within a molecule. In the context of synthesizing -hydroxy acids from amino acids, recognizing how to convert amino groups and carboxyl groups into hydroxyl groups is vital. This concept is key to understanding how the final product retains the same alcohol oxygen as the starting material.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The Gabriel synthesis is most frequently done with 1° alkyl halides. Why is it less successful with more substituted halides?

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Suggest reagents to carry out the following transformations. Some may require more than one step.

(b)

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Textbook Question

The final step in the synthesis of diazoxide, a drug used to treat low blood pressure, is shown here. Suggest a mechanism for this step.

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