Given the line-angle drawings shown, answer the following questions:
(i) How many carbons are in each molecule?
(ii) How many hydrogens are at the circled carbon?
(iii) Is the indicated (→) carbon or 1° , 2°, 3°, or 4°?
(e)
Given the line-angle drawings shown, answer the following questions:
(i) How many carbons are in each molecule?
(ii) How many hydrogens are at the circled carbon?
(iii) Is the indicated (→) carbon or 1° , 2°, 3°, or 4°?
(e)
Given the line-angle drawings shown, answer the following questions:
(i) How many carbons are in each molecule?
(ii) How many hydrogens are at the circled carbon?
(iii) Is the indicated (→) carbon or 1° , 2°, 3°, or 4°?
(h)
Modify the following line-angle drawings to show all lone pairs.
(b)
Modify the following line-angle drawings to show all lone pairs.
(a)
Based on the formal charge, determine how many lone pairs are on each indicated atom.
(a)
Given the line-angle drawings shown, answer the following questions:
(i) How many carbons are in each molecule?
(ii) How many hydrogens are at the circled carbon?
(iii) Is the indicated (→) carbon or 1° , 2°, 3°, or 4°?
(f)