Hydrogen Count at a Carbon

The number of hydrogen atoms attached to a carbon atom depends on its degree and the presence of other substituents. A carbon atom typically forms four bonds; thus, a primary carbon (1°) is bonded to one other carbon and has three hydrogens, while a tertiary carbon (3°) is bonded to three other carbons and has only one hydrogen. Accurately counting the hydrogens at the circled carbon is vital for understanding the molecule's structure.