Given the line-angle drawings shown, answer the following questions:
(i) How many carbons are in each molecule?
(ii) How many hydrogens are at the circled carbon?
(iii) Is the indicated (→) carbon or 1° , 2°, 3°, or 4°?
(e)
Given the line-angle drawings shown, answer the following questions:
(i) How many carbons are in each molecule?
(ii) How many hydrogens are at the circled carbon?
(iii) Is the indicated (→) carbon or 1° , 2°, 3°, or 4°?
(e)
Given the line-angle drawings shown, answer the following questions:
(i) How many carbons are in each molecule?
(ii) How many hydrogens are at the circled carbon?
(iii) Is the indicated (→) carbon or 1° , 2°, 3°, or 4°?
(c)
Draw the most stable chair conformation for the following trisubstituted cyclohexane.
Modify the following line-angle drawings to show all lone pairs.
(b)
Based on the formal charge, determine how many lone pairs are on each indicated atom.
(a)
For each pair of conformations you drew in Assessment 3.41, indicate which is most stable.