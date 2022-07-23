For each pair of reactions, predict which will happen more quickly. [For (c) and (d), the more substituted carbocation is more stable due to hyperconjugation.]
(c)
For each pair of reactions, predict which will happen more quickly. [For (c) and (d), the more substituted carbocation is more stable due to hyperconjugation.]
(c)
The following are all substitution reactions, two of which we study in later chapters. With no knowledge of mechanism, what would you expect the ratio of products to be for each reaction, based on a random statistical distribution?
(b) Replacing a hydrogen (H) with bromine (Br):
Through the course of this chapter, we have discussed only alkane chlorination and bromination, yet there are two other halogens we have not discussed.
(b) Is radical iodination a favorable reaction? Do you expect it to be selective? Show your calculations.
Given the ratio of products obtained in the bromination of propane, calculate the relative reactivity of a 1° C–H bond to a 2° C–H bond under these conditions.
For each pair of reactions, predict which will happen more quickly.
[For (a) and (b), think about the stability of the bases involved.]
(a)
The following are all substitution reactions, two of which we study in later chapters. With no knowledge of mechanism, what would you expect the ratio of products to be for each reaction, based on a random statistical distribution?
(a) Replacing a hydrogen (H) with chlorine (Cl):