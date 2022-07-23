The radical fluorination of 2-methyl propane resulted in a 14:86 ratio of products.
(a) On the basis of this ratio, calculate the relative reactivity of 1° and 3° C―H bonds in the radical fluorination.
The radical fluorination of 2-methyl propane resulted in a 14:86 ratio of products.
(a) On the basis of this ratio, calculate the relative reactivity of 1° and 3° C―H bonds in the radical fluorination.
For each pair of reactions, predict which will happen more quickly. [For (c) and (d), the more substituted carbocation is more stable due to hyperconjugation.]
(c)
Through the course of this chapter, we have discussed only alkane chlorination and bromination, yet there are two other halogens we have not discussed.
(b) Is radical iodination a favorable reaction? Do you expect it to be selective? Show your calculations.
Given the ratio of products obtained in the bromination of propane, calculate the relative reactivity of a 1° C–H bond to a 2° C–H bond under these conditions.
The following are all substitution reactions, two of which we study in later chapters. With no knowledge of mechanism, what would you expect the ratio of products to be for each reaction, based on a random statistical distribution?
(a) Replacing a hydrogen (H) with deuterium (D):
The following are all substitution reactions, two of which we study in later chapters. With no knowledge of mechanism, what would you expect the ratio of products to be for each reaction, based on a random statistical distribution?
(a) Replacing a hydrogen (H) with chlorine (Cl):