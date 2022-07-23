Reactivity of C-H Bonds

The reactivity of C-H bonds in alkanes varies based on the degree of substitution of the carbon atom to which the hydrogen is attached. Primary (1°) C-H bonds are less reactive than secondary (2°) C-H bonds due to the stability of the resulting radicals; 2° radicals are more stable than 1° radicals, leading to a higher likelihood of bromination at 2° sites.