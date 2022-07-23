The radical fluorination of 2-methyl propane resulted in a 14:86 ratio of products.
(a) On the basis of this ratio, calculate the relative reactivity of 1° and 3° C―H bonds in the radical fluorination.
The radical fluorination of 2-methyl propane resulted in a 14:86 ratio of products.
(a) On the basis of this ratio, calculate the relative reactivity of 1° and 3° C―H bonds in the radical fluorination.
The following are all substitution reactions, two of which we study in later chapters. With no knowledge of mechanism, what would you expect the ratio of products to be for each reaction, based on a random statistical distribution?
(b) Replacing a hydrogen (H) with bromine (Br):
Given the ratio of products obtained in the bromination of propane, calculate the relative reactivity of a 1° C–H bond to a 2° C–H bond under these conditions.
The following are all substitution reactions, two of which we study in later chapters. With no knowledge of mechanism, what would you expect the ratio of products to be for each reaction, based on a random statistical distribution?
(a) Replacing a hydrogen (H) with deuterium (D):
The radical fluorination of 2-methyl propane resulted in a 14:86 ratio of products.
(b) From the relative reactivity, calculate the difference in energy between the transition states of the first propagation steps leading to a 1° and 3° radical.
Predict the major monohalogenation product(s) of the following reactions. Indicate whether you think the reaction will be selective and justify your position.
(a)