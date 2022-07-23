Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Stereoisomerism: Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 6 - Stereoisomerism: Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 22a
Chapter 5, Problem 22a

Of the following pairs, identify the higher priority substituent according to the CIP rules. (R = position of attachment to the asymmetric center.)
(a)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the CIP (Cahn-Ingold-Prelog) priority rules. These rules are used to assign priorities to substituents attached to a chiral center based on atomic number, connectivity, and bonding.
Step 2: Analyze the substituents in the given pair. The first substituent is a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to a single-bonded carbon (R-CH(OH)). The second substituent is a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to a double-bonded carbon (R-C(OH)=C).
Step 3: Compare the atomic numbers of the atoms directly attached to the asymmetric center. Both substituents have oxygen atoms directly attached, so the comparison moves to the next level of connectivity.
Step 4: Evaluate the connectivity of the carbon atoms bonded to the oxygen. In the first substituent, the carbon is single-bonded to other atoms, while in the second substituent, the carbon is double-bonded. Double bonds increase priority because they are treated as if the atom is bonded to two identical atoms.
Step 5: Conclude that the substituent with the double-bonded carbon (R-C(OH)=C) has higher priority according to the CIP rules, as the double bond increases the effective atomic connectivity.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

CIP Rules (Cahn-Ingold-Prelog)

The Cahn-Ingold-Prelog (CIP) rules are a set of guidelines used to assign priority to substituents attached to a chiral center in organic molecules. These rules are based on the atomic number of the atoms directly attached to the chiral center; higher atomic numbers receive higher priority. If the first atoms are the same, the comparison continues to the next atoms in the substituent chain until a difference is found.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:48
Why stereoisomers need their own naming system.

Chirality and Asymmetric Centers

Chirality refers to the property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, often due to the presence of an asymmetric center, typically a carbon atom bonded to four different substituents. The configuration of these substituents around the asymmetric center is crucial for determining the molecule's optical activity and its interactions in biological systems.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:41
Understanding Other Chiral Atoms

Substituent Priority

Substituent priority is determined by the CIP rules and is essential for distinguishing between different stereoisomers. In a pair of substituents, the one with the higher priority will influence the overall stereochemistry of the molecule. Understanding how to evaluate and compare substituents based on their atomic composition and connectivity is key to correctly applying the CIP rules in stereochemical analysis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:15
Determining Priorities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Prioritize the substituents at each chiral center and then, by comparing them to the models you created in Section 6.3.2, label the absolute configuration as R or S.

(d)

1036
views
Textbook Question

Prioritize the substituents at each chiral center and then, by comparing them to the models you created in Section 6.3.2, label the absolute configuration as R or S.

(a)

1220
views
Textbook Question

By comparing them to the models you created in Section 6.3.2, label the following chiral centers as R or S.

(j)

1177
views
Textbook Question

Order the following sets of substituents via their priority using the CIP rules. (R = position of attachment to the asymmetric center.)

(a)

1339
views
Textbook Question

Prioritize the substituents at each chiral center and then, by comparing them to the models you created in Section 6.3.2, label the absolute configuration as R or S

(f)

930
views
Textbook Question

For the compound 1-ethyl-3-isopropylcyclopentane,

(d) LOOKING AHEAD What is the relationship between a cis isomer and a trans isomer?

1195
views