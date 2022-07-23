CIP Rules (Cahn-Ingold-Prelog)

The Cahn-Ingold-Prelog (CIP) rules are a set of guidelines used to assign priority to substituents attached to a chiral center in organic molecules. These rules are based on the atomic number of the atoms directly attached to the chiral center; higher atomic numbers receive higher priority. If the first atoms are the same, the comparison continues to the next atoms in the substituent chain until a difference is found.