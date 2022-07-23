Prioritize the substituents at each chiral center and then, by comparing them to the models you created in Section 6.3.2, label the absolute configuration as R or S.
(d)
Prioritize the substituents at each chiral center and then, by comparing them to the models you created in Section 6.3.2, label the absolute configuration as R or S.
(d)
Prioritize the substituents at each chiral center and then, by comparing them to the models you created in Section 6.3.2, label the absolute configuration as R or S.
(a)
By comparing them to the models you created in Section 6.3.2, label the following chiral centers as R or S.
(j)
Order the following sets of substituents via their priority using the CIP rules. (R = position of attachment to the asymmetric center.)
(a)
Prioritize the substituents at each chiral center and then, by comparing them to the models you created in Section 6.3.2, label the absolute configuration as R or S
(f)
For the compound 1-ethyl-3-isopropylcyclopentane,
(d) LOOKING AHEAD What is the relationship between a cis isomer and a trans isomer?