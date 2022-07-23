R and S Configuration

The R and S nomenclature is a system used to describe the absolute configuration of chiral centers in molecules. After assigning priorities to the substituents, the configuration is determined by observing the arrangement of the substituents: if the highest priority substituent is positioned clockwise, the configuration is labeled as R (rectus), and if counterclockwise, it is labeled as S (sinister). This labeling is crucial for understanding the stereochemistry of organic compounds.