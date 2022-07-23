Prioritize the substituents at each chiral center and then, by comparing them to the models you created in Section 6.3.2, label the absolute configuration as R or S.
(d)
Prioritize the substituents at each chiral center and then, by comparing them to the models you created in Section 6.3.2, label the absolute configuration as R or S.
(d)
Of the following pairs, identify the higher priority substituent according to the CIP rules. (R = position of attachment to the asymmetric center.)
(a)
By comparing them to the models you created in Section 6.3.2, label the following chiral centers as R or S.
(j)
Order the following sets of substituents via their priority using the CIP rules. (R = position of attachment to the asymmetric center.)
(a)
Prioritize the substituents at each chiral center and then, by comparing them to the models you created in Section 6.3.2, label the absolute configuration as R or S
(f)
Prioritize the substituents at each chiral center and then, by each of the two methods discussed in Section 6.3.2.4, determine the absolute configuration. [Do not use your models, except to check your answers.]
(c)