Prioritize the substituents at each chiral center and then, by comparing them to the models you created in Section 6.3.2, label the absolute configuration as R or S.
(d)
Prioritize the substituents at each chiral center and then, by comparing them to the models you created in Section 6.3.2, label the absolute configuration as R or S.
(d)
Prioritize the substituents at each chiral center and then, by comparing them to the models you created in Section 6.3.2, label the absolute configuration as R or S.
(a)
Of the following pairs, identify the higher priority substituent according to the CIP rules. (R = position of attachment to the asymmetric center.)
(a)
By comparing them to the models you created in Section 6.3.2, label the following chiral centers as R or S.
(j)
For the compound 1-ethyl-3-isopropylcyclopentane,
(d) LOOKING AHEAD What is the relationship between a cis isomer and a trans isomer?
For the compound 1-ethyl-3-isopropylcyclopentane
(c) What is the stereochemical relationship between trans isomers?