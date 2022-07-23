Step 2: Assign priorities to the substituents based on the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog (CIP) priority rules. The rules state that the substituent with the highest atomic number gets the highest priority. Here, chlorine (Cl) has the highest atomic number, so it is priority 1. The carbonyl group (C=O) is priority 2 because the carbon is double-bonded to oxygen. The methoxy group (CH3O) is priority 3, and hydrogen (H) is priority 4 because it has the lowest atomic number.