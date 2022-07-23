Compute the empirical and molecular formulas for each of the following elemental analyses. In each case, propose at least one structure that fits the molecular formula.
Ch.1 - Structure and Bonding
Chapter 1, Problem 14a
Compute the empirical and molecular formulas for each of the following elemental analyses. In each case, propose at least one structure that fits the molecular formula.
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1
Convert the percentage composition of each element to grams, assuming a 100 g sample. This gives 40.0 g of C and 6.67 g of H.
Convert the mass of each element to moles by dividing by their respective atomic masses: C (12.01 g/mol) and H (1.008 g/mol).
Determine the simplest whole number ratio of moles of each element by dividing each by the smallest number of moles calculated.
Use the empirical formula to calculate the empirical formula mass. Compare this with the given molecular weight (MW = 90) to find the ratio of the molecular formula to the empirical formula.
Multiply the subscripts in the empirical formula by this ratio to obtain the molecular formula. Propose a structure that fits this molecular formula, considering common organic structures.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Empirical Formula
The empirical formula represents the simplest whole-number ratio of atoms in a compound. To determine it, convert the percentage composition of each element to moles by dividing by the atomic mass, then divide each by the smallest number of moles to find the ratio. This formula does not necessarily reflect the actual number of atoms in a molecule but provides the simplest ratio.
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Molecular Formula
The molecular formula indicates the actual number of each type of atom in a molecule. It is a multiple of the empirical formula. To find it, calculate the molar mass of the empirical formula and compare it to the given molecular weight (MW). The molecular formula is obtained by multiplying the subscripts in the empirical formula by the ratio of the molecular weight to the empirical formula weight.
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Proposing Molecular Structures
Proposing a molecular structure involves using the molecular formula to suggest possible arrangements of atoms that satisfy the formula. Consider the valency and bonding preferences of each element, and use known structural motifs and functional groups to propose plausible structures. This step often requires knowledge of organic chemistry principles, such as hybridization and resonance.
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