Compute the empirical and molecular formulas for each of the following elemental analyses. In each case, propose at least one structure that fits the molecular formula.
Ch.1 - Structure and Bonding
Chapter 1, Problem 14b
Compute the empirical and molecular formulas for each of the following elemental analyses. In each case, propose at least one structure that fits the molecular formula.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the percentage composition of each element to grams, assuming a 100 g sample. This gives you 32.0 g of C, 6.67 g of H, and 18.7 g of N.
Convert the mass of each element to moles by dividing by their respective atomic masses: C (12.01 g/mol), H (1.008 g/mol), and N (14.01 g/mol).
Determine the simplest whole number ratio of moles of each element by dividing each by the smallest number of moles calculated in the previous step.
Use the molecular weight (MW) of 75 g/mol to determine the molecular formula. Calculate the empirical formula mass and divide the molecular weight by this value to find the multiplier for the empirical formula.
Propose a structure that fits the molecular formula. Consider common organic structures that include the elements C, H, and N, such as amines or nitriles, and ensure the structure's molecular weight matches the given MW.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Empirical Formula
The empirical formula represents the simplest whole-number ratio of atoms of each element in a compound. To determine it, convert the percentage composition of each element to moles, divide by the smallest number of moles, and adjust to the nearest whole number if necessary. This formula provides insight into the basic composition of the compound but not the actual number of atoms present.
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Molecular Formula
The molecular formula indicates the actual number of atoms of each element in a molecule of the compound. It is a multiple of the empirical formula. To find it, calculate the molar mass of the empirical formula and compare it to the given molecular weight. The ratio of the molecular weight to the empirical formula mass gives the factor to multiply the subscripts in the empirical formula.
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Proposing Chemical Structures
Proposing a chemical structure involves using the molecular formula to suggest possible arrangements of atoms that satisfy the valency and bonding requirements of each element. Consider functional groups, isomerism, and typical bonding patterns. This step requires knowledge of organic chemistry principles, such as hybridization and resonance, to ensure the proposed structure is chemically feasible.
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