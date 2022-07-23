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Ch.1 - Structure and Bonding
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.1 - Structure and BondingProblem 14d
Chapter 1, Problem 14d

Compute the empirical and molecular formulas for each of the following elemental analyses. In each case, propose at least one structure that fits the molecular formula.

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1
Convert the percentage composition of each element to grams, assuming a 100 g sample. This gives 38.4 g of C, 4.8 g of H, and 56.8 g of Cl.
Convert the mass of each element to moles by dividing by their respective atomic masses: C (12.01 g/mol), H (1.008 g/mol), and Cl (35.45 g/mol).
Determine the simplest whole number ratio of moles of each element by dividing each by the smallest number of moles calculated in the previous step.
Use the whole number ratio to write the empirical formula of the compound.
Calculate the molecular formula by comparing the empirical formula mass to the given molecular weight (125 g/mol) and multiplying the subscripts in the empirical formula by the appropriate factor.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Empirical Formula

The empirical formula represents the simplest whole-number ratio of atoms of each element in a compound. It is derived from the elemental analysis data, which provides the mass percentages of each element present. For example, if a compound contains 40% carbon and 60% oxygen, the empirical formula can be determined by converting these percentages to moles and simplifying the ratio.
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Molecular Formula

The molecular formula indicates the actual number of atoms of each element in a molecule of a compound. It can be derived from the empirical formula by multiplying the subscripts by a whole number, known as the molecular weight factor. For instance, if the empirical formula is CH2 and the molecular weight is 28 g/mol, the molecular formula would be C2H4, as it corresponds to a molecular weight of 28 g/mol.
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Structural Representation

Structural representation involves depicting the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, which can be illustrated through various formats such as Lewis structures, condensed formulas, or skeletal structures. This representation is crucial for understanding the chemical behavior and properties of the compound. For example, knowing the molecular formula C2H4 allows for the proposal of structures like ethylene, which has a double bond between the carbon atoms.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Compute the empirical and molecular formulas for each of the following elemental analyses. In each case, propose at least one structure that fits the molecular formula.

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Textbook Question

Compute the empirical and molecular formulas for each of the following elemental analyses. In each case, propose at least one structure that fits the molecular formula.

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Textbook Question

The electrostatic potential maps for ammonia and water are shown here. The structure of ammonia is shown within its EPM. Note how the lone pair creates a region of high electron potential (red), and the hydrogens are in regions of low electron potential (blue). Show how your three-dimensional structure of water corresponds with its EPM.

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Textbook Question

Compute the empirical and molecular formulas for each of the following elemental analyses. In each case, propose at least one structure that fits the molecular formula.

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Textbook Question

Make a model of propane (C3H8), and draw this model using dashed lines and wedges to represent bonds going back and coming forward.

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Textbook Question

Predict the hybridization of the oxygen atom in water, H2O. Draw a picture of its three-dimensional structure, and explain why its bond angle is 104.5°.

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