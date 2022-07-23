Determine whether the following pairs of structures are actually different compounds or simply resonance forms of the same compounds.
a.
b.
c.
d.
Determine whether the following pairs of structures are actually different compounds or simply resonance forms of the same compounds.
a.
b.
c.
d.
Determine whether the following pairs of structures are actually different compounds or simply resonance forms of the same compounds.
e.
f.
g.
h.
In the following sets of resonance forms, label the major and minor contributors and state which structures would be of equal energy. Add any missing important resonance forms.
(d)
(e)
For each of these ions, draw the important resonance forms and predict which resonance form is likely to be the major contributor.
(a)
Determine whether the following pairs of structures are actually different compounds or simply resonance forms of the same compounds.
i.
j.
k.
l.
For each of these ions, draw the important resonance forms and predict which resonance form is likely to be the major contributor.
(b)