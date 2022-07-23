Determine whether the following pairs of structures are actually different compounds or simply resonance forms of the same compounds.
a.
b.
c.
d.
Determine whether the following pairs of structures are actually different compounds or simply resonance forms of the same compounds.
a.
b.
c.
d.
1. From what you remember of electronegativities, show the direction of the dipole moments of the following bonds.
2. In each case, predict whether the dipole moment is relatively large (electronegativity difference >0.5) or small.
a. C—Cl
b. C—H
c. C—Li
d. C—N
e. C—O
Draw the important resonance forms to show the delocalization of charges in the following ions. In each case, indicate the major resonance form(s).
(j)
(k)
For each of the following structures,
1. Draw a Lewis structure; fill in any nonbonding electrons.
2. Calculate the formal charge on each atom other than hydrogen
d. [(CH3)3O]+
e. CH3NC
f. (CH3)4NBr
In the following sets of resonance forms, label the major and minor contributors and state which structures would be of equal energy. Add any missing important resonance forms.
(d)
(e)
Determine whether the following pairs of structures are actually different compounds or simply resonance forms of the same compounds.
i.
j.
k.
l.