Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Structure and Bonding
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.1 - Structure and BondingProblem 52d,e,f
Chapter 1, Problem 52d,e,f

For each of the following compounds and ions,
1. Draw a Lewis structure.
2. Show the kinds of orbitals that overlap to form each bond.
3. Give approximate bond angles around each atom except hydrogen.
d. CH3–CH=CH2
e. HC≡C–CHO
f. H2N–CH2–CN

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Draw the Lewis structure for each compound. For CH3CH=CH2, start by connecting the carbon atoms in a chain, with a double bond between the second and third carbon. Add hydrogen atoms to satisfy the valency of each carbon. For HC≡CCHO, connect the carbon atoms with a triple bond between the first two carbons and a single bond to the oxygen in the aldehyde group. For H2NCH2CN, connect the nitrogen to the first carbon, then link the second carbon with a single bond to the first carbon and a triple bond to the third carbon.
Step 2: Identify the types of orbitals involved in bonding. In CH3CH=CH2, the single bonds are formed by the overlap of sp3 orbitals from carbon with s orbitals from hydrogen, and the double bond involves sp2 orbitals from carbon. In HC≡CCHO, the triple bond involves sp orbitals from carbon, while the single bonds involve sp2 orbitals from carbon and oxygen. In H2NCH2CN, the single bonds involve sp3 orbitals from nitrogen and carbon, and the triple bond involves sp orbitals from carbon.
Step 3: Determine the approximate bond angles. In CH3CH=CH2, the bond angles around the sp3 hybridized carbon are approximately 109.5 degrees, and around the sp2 hybridized carbon are approximately 120 degrees. In HC≡CCHO, the bond angles around the sp hybridized carbon are approximately 180 degrees, and around the sp2 hybridized carbon are approximately 120 degrees. In H2NCH2CN, the bond angles around the sp3 hybridized nitrogen and carbon are approximately 109.5 degrees, and around the sp hybridized carbon are approximately 180 degrees.
Step 4: Consider resonance structures if applicable. For these compounds, resonance is not a significant factor, but understanding the electron distribution can help in predicting reactivity and stability.
Step 5: Review the molecular geometry and hybridization. For CH3CH=CH2, the geometry is trigonal planar around the sp2 carbon and tetrahedral around the sp3 carbon. For HC≡CCHO, the geometry is linear around the sp carbon and trigonal planar around the sp2 carbon. For H2NCH2CN, the geometry is tetrahedral around the sp3 carbon and linear around the sp carbon.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
12m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms of a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They are essential for visualizing the arrangement of atoms and electrons, helping to predict molecular geometry, reactivity, and polarity. Understanding how to draw Lewis structures involves knowing the valence electrons of each atom and how they share or transfer electrons to form bonds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:12
Drawing the Lewis Structure for N2H4.

Orbital Overlap

Orbital overlap refers to the interaction between atomic orbitals that leads to the formation of covalent bonds. In organic molecules, sigma (σ) bonds are formed by the head-on overlap of orbitals, while pi (π) bonds result from the side-by-side overlap. Identifying the types of orbitals involved, such as sp, sp2, or sp3 hybridized orbitals, is crucial for understanding the bond formation and molecular structure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:41
Review of Molecular Orbitals

Bond Angles

Bond angles are the angles between adjacent bonds at an atom in a molecule, influenced by the hybridization of the central atom and the repulsion between electron pairs. For example, sp3 hybridization typically results in tetrahedral geometry with bond angles of approximately 109.5°, while sp2 leads to trigonal planar geometry with 120° angles. Estimating bond angles helps in predicting the shape and reactivity of molecules.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:46
What is angle strain?
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds and ions,

1. Draw a Lewis structure.

2. Show the kinds of orbitals that overlap to form each bond.

3. Give approximate bond angles around each atom except hydrogen

h.

655
views
Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds and ions,

1. Draw a Lewis structure.

2. Show the kinds of orbitals that overlap to form each bond.

3. Give approximate bond angles around each atom except hydrogen.

g.

918
views
Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds and ions,

1. Draw a Lewis structure.

2. Show the kinds of orbitals that overlap to form each bond.

3. Give approximate bond angles around each atom except hydrogen.

a. [NH2]

1093
views
Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds and ions,

1. Draw a Lewis structure.

2. Show the kinds of orbitals that overlap to form each bond.

3. Give approximate bond angles around each atom except hydrogen.

b. [CH2OH]+

1040
views
Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds and ions,

1. Draw a Lewis structure.

2. Show the kinds of orbitals that overlap to form each bond.

3. Give approximate bond angles around each atom except hydrogen.

c. CH2=N–CH3

911
views
Textbook Question

In most amines, the nitrogen atom is sp3 hybridized, with a pyramidal structure and bond angles close to 109°. In urea, both nitrogen atoms are found to be planar, with bond angles close to 120°. Explain this surprising finding. (Hint: Consider resonance forms and the overlap needed in them.)

2722
views