For each of the following compounds and ions,
1. Draw a Lewis structure.
2. Show the kinds of orbitals that overlap to form each bond.
3. Give approximate bond angles around each atom except hydrogen.
d. CH3–CH=CH2
e. HC≡C–CHO
f. H2N–CH2–CN
For each of the following compounds and ions,
1. Draw a Lewis structure.
2. Show the kinds of orbitals that overlap to form each bond.
3. Give approximate bond angles around each atom except hydrogen.
d. CH3–CH=CH2
e. HC≡C–CHO
f. H2N–CH2–CN
For each of the following compounds and ions,
1. Draw a Lewis structure.
2. Show the kinds of orbitals that overlap to form each bond.
3. Give approximate bond angles around each atom except hydrogen.
g.
For each of the following compounds and ions,
1. Draw a Lewis structure.
2. Show the kinds of orbitals that overlap to form each bond.
3. Give approximate bond angles around each atom except hydrogen.
a. [NH2]–
Cyclopropane (C3H6, a three-membered ring) is more reactive than most other cycloalkanes.
c. Suggest why cyclopropane is so reactive.
Cyclopropane (C3H6, a three-membered ring) is more reactive than most other cycloalkanes.
a. Draw a Lewis structure for cyclopropane.
b. Compare the bond angles of the carbon atoms in cyclopropane with those in an acyclic (noncyclic) alkane.
For each of the following compounds and ions,
1. Draw a Lewis structure.
2. Show the kinds of orbitals that overlap to form each bond.
3. Give approximate bond angles around each atom except hydrogen.
c. CH2=N–CH3