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Ch.1 - Structure and Bonding
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.1 - Structure and BondingProblem 52b
Chapter 1, Problem 52b

For each of the following compounds and ions,
1. Draw a Lewis structure.
2. Show the kinds of orbitals that overlap to form each bond.
3. Give approximate bond angles around each atom except hydrogen.
b. [CH2OH]+

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Draw the Lewis structure for the [CH2OH]+ ion. Start by counting the total number of valence electrons. Carbon (C) has 4 valence electrons, each hydrogen (H) has 1, and oxygen (O) has 6. Since the ion has a positive charge, subtract one electron from the total count.
Step 2: Arrange the atoms with carbon as the central atom, as it is the least electronegative element that can form multiple bonds. Connect the carbon to two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom. The oxygen will have a lone pair of electrons.
Step 3: Determine the types of orbitals involved in bonding. The C-H bonds are formed by the overlap of the sp3 hybridized orbitals of carbon with the s orbitals of hydrogen. The C-O bond is formed by the overlap of the sp3 hybridized orbital of carbon with the sp3 hybridized orbital of oxygen.
Step 4: Consider the geometry around the carbon atom. Since carbon is sp3 hybridized, the geometry is approximately tetrahedral. However, due to the positive charge and the presence of the oxygen atom, the bond angles may be slightly less than the ideal 109.5 degrees.
Step 5: For the oxygen atom, which is also sp3 hybridized, the bond angle between the C-O bond and the lone pair is slightly less than 109.5 degrees due to lone pair-bond pair repulsion. The overall shape around the carbon is a distorted tetrahedron.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structure

A Lewis structure is a diagrammatic representation of a molecule showing how the valence electrons are arranged among the atoms in the molecule. It helps in visualizing the bonding between atoms and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. For [CH2OH]+, the structure will show carbon bonded to two hydrogens and an oxygen, with a positive charge indicating a missing electron.
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Orbital Overlap

Orbital overlap refers to the concept where atomic orbitals on adjacent atoms combine to form molecular orbitals, leading to the formation of covalent bonds. In [CH2OH]+, the C-H bonds are formed by the overlap of carbon's sp3 hybrid orbitals with hydrogen's 1s orbitals, while the C-O bond involves the overlap of carbon's sp3 and oxygen's sp3 orbitals.
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Bond Angles

Bond angles are the angles between adjacent lines representing bonds. They are determined by the hybridization of the central atom and the repulsion between electron pairs. In [CH2OH]+, the carbon atom is sp3 hybridized, leading to approximate bond angles of 109.5° around the carbon, although the presence of the positive charge may slightly alter these angles.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds and ions,

1. Draw a Lewis structure.

2. Show the kinds of orbitals that overlap to form each bond.

3. Give approximate bond angles around each atom except hydrogen.

d. CH3–CH=CH2

e. HC≡C–CHO

f. H2N–CH2–CN

1255
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Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds and ions,

1. Draw a Lewis structure.

2. Show the kinds of orbitals that overlap to form each bond.

3. Give approximate bond angles around each atom except hydrogen.

g.

918
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Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds and ions,

1. Draw a Lewis structure.

2. Show the kinds of orbitals that overlap to form each bond.

3. Give approximate bond angles around each atom except hydrogen.

a. [NH2]

1093
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Textbook Question

Cyclopropane (C3H6, a three-membered ring) is more reactive than most other cycloalkanes.

c. Suggest why cyclopropane is so reactive.

1487
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Textbook Question

Cyclopropane (C3H6, a three-membered ring) is more reactive than most other cycloalkanes.

a. Draw a Lewis structure for cyclopropane.

b. Compare the bond angles of the carbon atoms in cyclopropane with those in an acyclic (noncyclic) alkane.

950
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Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds and ions,

1. Draw a Lewis structure.

2. Show the kinds of orbitals that overlap to form each bond.

3. Give approximate bond angles around each atom except hydrogen.

c. CH2=N–CH3

911
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