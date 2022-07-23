For each of the following compounds, draw the important resonance forms. Indicate which structures are major and minor contributors or whether they have the same energy.
(d) [H2CNO2]–
For each of the following compounds, draw the important resonance forms. Indicate which structures are major and minor contributors or whether they have the same energy.
(d) [H2CNO2]–
Use electronegativities to predict the direction of the dipole moments of the following bonds.
(f) N—Cl
(g) N—O
(h) N—S
(i) N—B
(j) B—Cl
Draw the important resonance forms for the following molecules and ions.
(d) NO3–
(e) NO2–
(f)
Draw Lewis structures for the following compounds and ions, showing appropriate formal charges.
(e) +CH3
(f) –CH3
(g) NaBH4
(h) NaBH3CN
For each of the following compounds, draw the important resonance forms. Indicate which structures are major and minor contributors or whether they have the same energy.
(c) [H2COCH3]+
Draw Lewis structures for the following compounds and ions, showing appropriate formal charges.
(i) (CH3)2O—BF3
(j) [HONH3]+
(k) KOC(CH3)3
(l) [H2C=OH]+