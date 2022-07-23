Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds:
(m)
(n)
(o)
Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds:
(m)
(n)
(o)
The C≡N triple bond in acetonitrile has a dipole moment of about 3.6 D and a bond length of about 1.16 Å. Calculate the amount of charge separation in this bond. How important is the charge-separated resonance form in the structure of acetonitrile?
For each of the following compounds,
1. draw the Lewis structure.
2. show how the bond dipole moments (and those of any nonbonding pairs of electrons) contribute to the molecular dipole moment.
3. estimate whether the compound will have a large, small, or zero dipole moment.
a. CH3CH=NCH3
b. CH3CH2OH
c. CBr4
Circle the functional groups in the following structures. State to which class (or classes) of compounds the structure belongs.
a. CH2=CHCH2COOCH3
b. CH3OCH3
c. CH3CHO
Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds:
(k)
(l)
Circle the functional groups in the following structures. State to which class (or classes) of compounds the structure belongs.
(g)
(h)
(i)