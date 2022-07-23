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Ch. 2 - Acids and Bases; Functional Groups
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 2 - Acids and Bases; Functional GroupsProblem 27d,e,f
Chapter 2, Problem 27d,e,f

Circle the functional groups in the following structures. State to which class (or classes) of compounds the structure belongs.
d. CH3CONH2
e. CH3NHCH3
f. RCOOH

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional groups in each structure. For CH3CONH2, look for the amide group, which is characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O) directly bonded to a nitrogen atom (NH2).
For CH3CONH2, recognize that the presence of the amide group classifies this compound as an amide.
In CH3NHCH3, identify the amine group, which consists of a nitrogen atom bonded to alkyl groups. Here, the nitrogen is bonded to two methyl groups (CH3).
Classify CH3NHCH3 as a secondary amine, since the nitrogen atom is bonded to two carbon-containing groups.
For RCOOH, identify the carboxylic acid group, which is characterized by a carbonyl group (C=O) bonded to a hydroxyl group (OH). This structure belongs to the class of carboxylic acids.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Identifying functional groups is crucial as they determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Common examples include hydroxyl, carbonyl, carboxyl, and amino groups.
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Identifying Functional Groups

Amide Group

An amide group is a functional group characterized by a carbonyl group (C=O) linked to a nitrogen atom (NH2). In organic chemistry, amides are derived from carboxylic acids and are important in the formation of proteins. The structure CH3CONH2 contains an amide group, classifying it as an amide compound.
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Carboxylic Acid

Carboxylic acids are organic compounds containing a carboxyl group (COOH), which consists of a carbonyl and a hydroxyl group. They are known for their acidic properties and are widely used in organic synthesis. The structure RCOOH represents a carboxylic acid, indicating its classification in this compound class.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds:

(m)

(n)

(o)

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Textbook Question

The C≡N triple bond in acetonitrile has a dipole moment of about 3.6 D and a bond length of about 1.16 Å. Calculate the amount of charge separation in this bond. How important is the charge-separated resonance form in the structure of acetonitrile?

2705
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Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds,

1. draw the Lewis structure.

2. show how the bond dipole moments (and those of any nonbonding pairs of electrons) contribute to the molecular dipole moment.

3. estimate whether the compound will have a large, small, or zero dipole moment.

a. CH3CH=NCH3

b. CH3CH2OH

c. CBr4

2466
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Textbook Question

Circle the functional groups in the following structures. State to which class (or classes) of compounds the structure belongs.

a. CH2=CHCH2COOCH3

b. CH3OCH3

c. CH3CHO

2293
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Textbook Question

Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds:

(k)

(l)

1484
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Textbook Question

Circle the functional groups in the following structures. State to which class (or classes) of compounds the structure belongs.

(g)

(h)

(i)

1021
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