Textbook Question
Circle the functional groups in the following structures. State to which class (or classes) of compounds the structure belongs.
d. CH3CONH2
e. CH3NHCH3
f. RCOOH
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Circle the functional groups in the following structures. State to which class (or classes) of compounds the structure belongs.
d. CH3CONH2
e. CH3NHCH3
f. RCOOH
Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds:
(i)
(j)
Circle the functional groups in the following structures. State to which class (or classes) of compounds the structure belongs.
a. CH2=CHCH2COOCH3
b. CH3OCH3
c. CH3CHO
Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds:
(g) (CH3)3CCH2CH2COOH
(h)
Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds:
(k)
(l)
Circle the functional groups in the following structures. State to which class (or classes) of compounds the structure belongs.
(g)
(h)
(i)