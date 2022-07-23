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Ch. 2 - Acids and Bases; Functional Groups
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 2 - Acids and Bases; Functional GroupsProblem 25f,g
Chapter 2, Problem 25f,g

Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds. The possible classifications are as follows:
alcohol
ether
ketone
aldehyde
carboxylic acid
alkene
(f)
(g)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional groups present in each compound. Look for characteristic groups such as hydroxyl (-OH) for alcohols, carbonyl (C=O) for ketones and aldehydes, and carboxyl (-COOH) for carboxylic acids.
For compound f, determine the presence of any double bonds between carbon atoms, which would indicate an alkene. If a hydroxyl group is attached to a saturated carbon, it is an alcohol.
For compound g, check for an oxygen atom bonded to two carbon atoms, which would classify it as an ether. If there is a carbonyl group at the end of a carbon chain, it is an aldehyde; if it is within the chain, it is a ketone.
Draw the Lewis structure for each compound by arranging the atoms to satisfy the octet rule, ensuring that each atom (except hydrogen) is surrounded by eight electrons. Use single or double bonds as necessary.
Classify each compound based on the identified functional groups and the drawn Lewis structures. Assign the correct classification from the given options: alcohol, ether, ketone, aldehyde, carboxylic acid, or alkene.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms of a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They are essential for visualizing the arrangement of atoms, the distribution of electrons, and the types of bonds (single, double, or triple) in a molecule. Understanding Lewis structures helps in predicting the geometry, reactivity, and properties of the compound.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that have characteristic properties and chemical reactivity. They are the key to classifying organic compounds, such as alcohols, ethers, ketones, aldehydes, carboxylic acids, and alkenes. Recognizing these groups in a Lewis structure allows for the identification and classification of the compound based on its functional group.
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Classification of Organic Compounds

Organic compounds are classified based on their functional groups, which determine their chemical behavior and properties. For example, alcohols contain a hydroxyl group (-OH), ethers have an oxygen atom connected to two alkyl or aryl groups, and alkenes contain carbon-carbon double bonds. Understanding these classifications helps in predicting the compound's reactivity and potential applications.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds:

(a) CH3CH2CONHCH3

(b) (CH3CH2)2NH

1142
views
Textbook Question

Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds. The possible classifications are as follows: alcohol ether ketone aldehyde carboxylic acid alkene

(d) CH3CH2OCHCH2

(e)

891
views
Textbook Question

Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds. The possible classifications are as follows:

alcohol

ether

ketone

aldehyde

carboxylic acid

alkene

(h)

(i)

1631
views
Textbook Question

Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds. The possible classifications are as follows:

alcohol

ether

ketone

aldehyde

carboxylic acid

alkene

(a) CH2CHCHO

(b) CH3CH2CH(OH)CH3

(c) CH3COCH2CH3

2290
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Classify the following hydrocarbons, and draw a Lewis structure for each one. A compound may fit into more than one of the following classifications:

alkane

alkene

alkyne

cycloalkane

cycloalkene

cycloalkyne

aromatic

hydrocarbon

(g)

(h)

(i)

1019
views
Textbook Question

Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds:

(c) (CH3)2CHCOOCH3

(d) CH3CHCHCOCl

1173
views