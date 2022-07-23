Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds:
(a) CH3CH2CONHCH3
(b) (CH3CH2)2NH
Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds:
(a) CH3CH2CONHCH3
(b) (CH3CH2)2NH
Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds. The possible classifications are as follows: alcohol ether ketone aldehyde carboxylic acid alkene
(d) CH3CH2OCHCH2
(e)
Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds. The possible classifications are as follows:
alcohol
ether
ketone
aldehyde
carboxylic acid
alkene
(h)
(i)
Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds. The possible classifications are as follows:
alcohol
ether
ketone
aldehyde
carboxylic acid
alkene
(a) CH2CHCHO
(b) CH3CH2CH(OH)CH3
(c) CH3COCH2CH3
Classify the following hydrocarbons, and draw a Lewis structure for each one. A compound may fit into more than one of the following classifications:
alkane
alkene
alkyne
cycloalkane
cycloalkene
cycloalkyne
aromatic
hydrocarbon
(g)
(h)
(i)
Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds:
(c) (CH3)2CHCOOCH3
(d) CH3CHCHCOCl