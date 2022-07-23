Ammonia appears in [TABLE 2-2] as both an acid and a conjugate base.
d. Show how methanol (CH3OH) can serve as both an acid and a base. Write an equation for the reaction of methanol with sulfuric acid.
Ammonia appears in [TABLE 2-2] as both an acid and a conjugate base.
d. Show how methanol (CH3OH) can serve as both an acid and a base. Write an equation for the reaction of methanol with sulfuric acid.
Ethanol, methylamine, and acetic acid are all amphoteric, reacting as either acids or bases depending on the conditions.
a. Rank ethanol, methylamine, and acetic acid in decreasing order of acidity. In each case, show the equation for the reaction with a generic base (B:−) to give the conjugate base.
Write equations for the following acid–base reactions. Label the conjugate acids and bases, and show any inductive stabilization. Predict whether the equilibrium favors the reactants or products. Try to do this without using a table of pKa values, but if you need a hint, you can consult Appendix 4.
a. CH3CH2OH + CH3NH−
b. F3CCOONa + Br3C—COOH
c. CH3OH + H2SO4
For each of the following reactions, suggest which solvent(s) would be compatible with the acids and bases involved. (We will ignore any other possible reactions for now.) Your choices of solvents are pentane, diethyl ether, ethanol, water, and ammonia. Refer to Appendix 4 for any needed values of pKa, or estimate them.
c.
d.
Write equations for the following acid–base reactions. Use the information in Table 2-2 or Appendix 4 to predict whether the equilibrium will favor the reactants or the products.
a. HCOOH + –CN
b. CH3COO– + CH3OH
c. (CH3)2CHOH + NaNH2
For each of the following reactions, suggest which solvent(s) would be compatible with the acids and bases involved. (We will ignore any other possible reactions for now.) Your choices of solvents are pentane, diethyl ether, ethanol, water, and ammonia. Refer to Appendix 4 for any needed values of pKa, or estimate them.
a. CH3Li + H—C≡C—H → CH4 + H—C≡CLi
b. CH3Li + (CH3)3C—OH → CH4 + (CH3)3C—OLi