Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Acids and Bases; Functional Groups
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 2 - Acids and Bases; Functional GroupsProblem 9d
Chapter 2, Problem 9d

Ammonia appears in [TABLE 2-2] as both an acid and a conjugate base.
d. Show how methanol (CH3OH) can serve as both an acid and a base. Write an equation for the reaction of methanol with sulfuric acid.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Methanol (CH₃OH) can act as an acid by donating a proton (H⁺) to a base. When methanol donates a proton, it forms the methoxide ion (CH₃O⁻). This is an example of methanol acting as an acid.
Methanol can also act as a base by accepting a proton from an acid. When methanol accepts a proton, it forms the methanol cation (CH₃OH₂⁺). This is an example of methanol acting as a base.
To show methanol acting as an acid, consider its reaction with a strong base like sodium hydroxide (NaOH). The equation would be: CH₃OH + NaOH → CH₃O⁻ + Na⁺ + H₂O.
To show methanol acting as a base, consider its reaction with a strong acid like sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄). The equation would be: CH₃OH + H₂SO₄ → CH₃OH₂⁺ + HSO₄⁻.
In the reaction with sulfuric acid, methanol accepts a proton from sulfuric acid, demonstrating its ability to act as a base. This reaction highlights the dual nature of methanol as both an acid and a base.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Duality

Acid-base duality refers to the ability of certain substances to act as both an acid and a base, depending on the reaction context. Methanol (CH3OH) can donate a proton, acting as an acid, or accept a proton, acting as a base. This dual behavior is crucial for understanding methanol's role in chemical reactions, such as its interaction with sulfuric acid.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:49
The Lewis definition of acids and bases.

Conjugate Acid-Base Pairs

Conjugate acid-base pairs are two species that transform into each other by the gain or loss of a proton. In the table, ammonia (NH3) and ammonium ion (NH4+) are an example, where NH3 acts as a base and NH4+ as its conjugate acid. Understanding these pairs helps in predicting the direction of acid-base reactions and the relative strength of acids and bases.
Recommended video:
2:56
Base Pairing Concept 1

pKa and Acid Strength

The pKa value is a measure of the acidity of a substance, indicating how easily it donates a proton. Lower pKa values correspond to stronger acids. In the table, methanol has a pKa of 15.9, indicating it is a very weak acid compared to sulfuric acid, which is a strong acid. This concept is essential for predicting the behavior of methanol in acid-base reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:45
Identifying pKa values
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate the pH of the following solutions.

a. 5.00 g of HBr in 100 mL of aqueous solution

b. 1.50 g of NaOH in 50 mL of aqueous solution

2314
views
Textbook Question

Ammonia appears in [TABLE 2-2 ] as both an acid and a conjugate base. a. Explain how ammonia can act as both an acid and a base. Which of these roles does it commonly fill in aqueous solutions?

b. Show how water can serve as both an acid and a base.

2235
views
Textbook Question

Ethanol, methylamine, and acetic acid are all amphoteric, reacting as either acids or bases depending on the conditions.

a. Rank ethanol, methylamine, and acetic acid in decreasing order of acidity. In each case, show the equation for the reaction with a generic base (B:) to give the conjugate base.

2564
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Circle the member of each pair that is more soluble in water.

a. CH3CH2OCH2CH3 or CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3

b. CH3CH2OCH2CH3 or CH3CH2CH2OH

c. CH3CH2NHCH3 or CH3CH2CH2CH3

d. CH3CH2OH or CH3CH2CH2CH2OH

e.

2161
views
Textbook Question

Ethanol, methylamine, and acetic acid are all amphoteric, reacting as either acids or bases depending on the conditions.

b. Rank ethanol, methylamine, and acetic acid in decreasing order of basicity. In each case, show the equation for the reaction with a generic acid (HA) to give the conjugate acid.

1504
views
Textbook Question

Write equations for the following acid–base reactions. Use the information in Table 2-2 or Appendix 4 to predict whether the equilibrium will favor the reactants or the products.

a. HCOOH + CN

b. CH3COO + CH3OH

c. (CH3)2CHOH + NaNH2

2497
views