Compounds containing deuterium (D = 2H) are useful for kinetic studies and metabolic studies with new pharmaceuticals. One way to introduce deuterium is by using the reagent LiAlD 4 , equivalent in reactivity to LiAlH 4 . Show how to make these deuterium-labeled compounds, using LiAlD 4 and D 2 O as your sources of deuterium, and any non-deuterated starting materials you wish.

(b) CH 3 CD 2 OH