Compare the properties of propan-2-ol (I) and the hexafluoro analog (II).
(a) Compound II has almost triple the molecular weight of I, but II has a lower boiling point. Explain.
Compare the properties of propan-2-ol (I) and the hexafluoro analog (II).
(a) Compound II has almost triple the molecular weight of I, but II has a lower boiling point. Explain.
Devise a synthesis for each compound, starting with methylenecyclohexane and any other reagents you need.
f. 1-(phenylmethyl)cyclohexanol
Propose structures for intermediates and products (F) through (G)
Devise a synthesis for each compound, starting with methylenecyclohexane and any other reagents you need.
a. 1-methylcyclohexanol
Devise a synthesis for each compound, starting with methylenecyclohexane and any other reagents you need.
b. cyclohexylmethanol
Devise a synthesis for each compound, starting with methylenecyclohexane and any other reagents you need.
d. trans-2-methylcyclohexanol