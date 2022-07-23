Show how this 1° alcohol can be made from the following:
(c) a 7-carbon aldehyde
(d) a carboxylic acid
Show how this 1° alcohol can be made from the following:
(c) a 7-carbon aldehyde
(d) a carboxylic acid
For each synthesis, start with bromocyclohexane and predict the products. Assume that an excess of each reactant is added so that all possible reactions that can happen will happen.
(c)
Problem 8-54 describes a new method to perform ozonolysis reactions that used pyridine (py) to generate the final aldehydes and ketones in a non-aqueous reaction medium. In a subsequent publication (J. Org. Chem., 2013, 78, 42), Professor Dussault (U. of Nebraska at Lincoln) described a “tandem” process in which two reactions are performed sequentially without having to isolate the intermediate aldehyde or ketone. Show the final product from each sequence. (Hint: The isolated products were from the larger part of the structure. Ignore stereochemistry.)
(a)
(b)
For each synthesis, start with bromocyclohexane and predict the products. Assume that an excess of each reactant is added so that all possible reactions that can happen will happen.
(b)
Show how this 1° alcohol can be made from the following:
(e) an alkene
(f) ethylene oxide
Show how this 1° alcohol can be made from the following:
(b) formaldehyde