Problem 8-54 describes a new method to perform ozonolysis reactions that used pyridine (py) to generate the final aldehydes and ketones in a non-aqueous reaction medium. In a subsequent publication (J. Org. Chem., 2013, 78, 42), Professor Dussault (U. of Nebraska at Lincoln) described a “tandem” process in which two reactions are performed sequentially without having to isolate the intermediate aldehyde or ketone. Show the final product from each sequence. (Hint: The isolated products were from the larger part of the structure. Ignore stereochemistry.)

(a)

(b)