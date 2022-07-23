Textbook Question
For each synthesis, start with bromocyclohexane and predict the products. Assume that an excess of each reactant is added so that all possible reactions that can happen will happen.
(a)
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For each synthesis, start with bromocyclohexane and predict the products. Assume that an excess of each reactant is added so that all possible reactions that can happen will happen.
(a)
For each synthesis, start with bromocyclohexane and predict the products. Assume that an excess of each reactant is added so that all possible reactions that can happen will happen.
(b)
Show how this 1° alcohol can be made from the following:
(a) a 1° alkyl bromide
Often, compounds can be synthesized by more than one method. Show how this 3° alcohol can be made from the following:
(d) a 3° alkyl bromide
Show how this 1° alcohol can be made from the following:
(e) an alkene
(f) ethylene oxide
Show how this 1° alcohol can be made from the following:
(b) formaldehyde