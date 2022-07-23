Authentic skunk spray has become valuable for use in scent-masking products. Show how you would synthesize the major component of skunk spray (3-methylbutane-1-thiol and but-2-ene-1-thiol) from any of the readily available butene or from buta-1,3-diene.
Ch.10 - Structure and Synthesis of Alcohols
Chapter 10, Problem 28
Give IUPAC names for the following compounds.
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Step 1: Identify the functional group in each compound. All three compounds contain a thiol group (-SH), which is a sulfur-containing functional group.
Step 2: For compound (a), determine the longest continuous carbon chain that includes the thiol group. Number the chain starting from the end closest to the thiol group to give it the lowest possible number. Identify and name any substituents attached to the main chain.
Step 3: For compound (b), identify the longest chain containing the double bond and the thiol group. Number the chain starting from the end closest to the double bond to give it the lowest possible number. Assign the position of the thiol group and the double bond, and name the substituents.
Step 4: For compound (c), recognize the cyclic structure with a double bond and a thiol group. Number the ring starting from the carbon attached to the thiol group, ensuring the double bond gets the lowest possible number. Name the compound as a cycloalkene with the thiol group.
Step 5: Combine the names of the main chain or ring, substituents, and functional groups for each compound to form the complete IUPAC name. Ensure proper use of locants (numbers) and prefixes for substituents and functional groups.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
IUPAC Nomenclature
IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides rules for identifying the structure of a compound based on its molecular formula and functional groups. Understanding the hierarchy of functional groups, the longest carbon chain, and the correct numbering of carbon atoms is essential for accurately naming compounds.
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The different parts of an IUPAC name
Functional Groups
Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the compounds presented, the thiol group (-SH) is a key functional group that influences the naming and properties of the compounds. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for determining the correct IUPAC name.
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Identifying Functional Groups
Alkenes and Alkyl Chains
Alkenes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond, while alkyl chains are branched or unbranched chains of carbon atoms. In the provided structures, identifying the presence of double bonds and the longest continuous carbon chain is vital for proper nomenclature. This understanding helps in determining the base name and any necessary prefixes or suffixes.
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Alkene Metathesis Example 2
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