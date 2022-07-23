Textbook Question
Draw the structures of the following compounds. (Includes both new and old names.)
(a) triphenylmethanol
(b) 4-(chloromethyl)heptan-3-ol
(c) 2-cyclohexen-1-ol
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Draw the structures of the following compounds. (Includes both new and old names.)
(a) triphenylmethanol
(b) 4-(chloromethyl)heptan-3-ol
(c) 2-cyclohexen-1-ol
Give systematic (IUPAC) names for the following diols and phenols.
(a)
(b)
Show how you would synthesize the following alcohol by reducing appropriate carbonyl compound.
(d)
Give a systematic (IUPAC) name for each alcohol. Classify each as primary, secondary, or tertiary.
(f)
(g)
Give IUPAC names for the following compounds.
Arrange the following compounds in order of decreasing acidity.
CH3COOH, CH3OH, CH3CH3, CH3SO3H, CH3NH2, CH3SH, CH3C≡CH