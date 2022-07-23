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Ch.10 - Structure and Synthesis of Alcohols
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.10 - Structure and Synthesis of AlcoholsProblem 29
Chapter 10, Problem 29

Authentic skunk spray has become valuable for use in scent-masking products. Show how you would synthesize the major component of skunk spray (3-methylbutane-1-thiol and but-2-ene-1-thiol) from any of the readily available butene or from buta-1,3-diene.

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Step 1: Begin with buta-1,3-diene as the starting material. Perform a hydroboration reaction using diborane (B2H6) followed by oxidation with hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) in a basic solution (NaOH). This will yield 3-methylbutan-1-ol as the intermediate.
Step 2: Convert the alcohol group (-OH) in 3-methylbutan-1-ol into a good leaving group by reacting it with thionyl chloride (SOCl2) or tosyl chloride (TsCl) in the presence of pyridine. This will form 3-methylbutyl chloride or a tosylate derivative.
Step 3: Perform a nucleophilic substitution reaction (SN2 mechanism) using sodium hydrosulfide (NaSH) as the nucleophile. This will replace the leaving group with a thiol (-SH) group, forming 3-methylbutane-1-thiol.
Step 4: Purify the product using distillation or recrystallization techniques to isolate 3-methylbutane-1-thiol.
Step 5: Confirm the structure of the synthesized compound using spectroscopic methods such as NMR (nuclear magnetic resonance) and IR (infrared spectroscopy) to ensure the presence of the thiol group and the correct carbon skeleton.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkene Reactions

Alkenes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond. They are reactive and can undergo various reactions, such as electrophilic addition, where reagents add across the double bond. Understanding how to manipulate alkenes is crucial for synthesizing compounds like 3-methylbutane-1-thiol from butene or buta-1,3-diene.
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Alkene Metathesis Concept 1

Nucleophilic Substitution

Nucleophilic substitution is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group in a molecule. In the synthesis of thiols, such as 3-methylbutane-1-thiol, this mechanism can be employed to introduce a thiol group (-SH) into an organic compound, often using alkyl halides as starting materials.
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Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Substitution Reactions.

Functional Group Transformation

Functional group transformation involves converting one functional group into another through chemical reactions. In the context of synthesizing 3-methylbutane-1-thiol, transforming alkenes or alkyl halides into thiols is essential. This concept is key to understanding how to manipulate molecular structures to achieve desired products in organic synthesis.
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Identifying Functional Groups
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the structures of the following compounds. (Includes both new and old names.)

(a) triphenylmethanol

(b) 4-(chloromethyl)heptan-3-ol

(c) 2-cyclohexen-1-ol

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Textbook Question

Give systematic (IUPAC) names for the following diols and phenols.

(a)

(b)

1516
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Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize the following alcohol by reducing appropriate carbonyl compound.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Give a systematic (IUPAC) name for each alcohol. Classify each as primary, secondary, or tertiary.

(f)

(g)

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Textbook Question

Give IUPAC names for the following compounds.

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Textbook Question

Arrange the following compounds in order of decreasing acidity.

CH3COOH, CH3OH, CH3CH3, CH3SO3H, CH3NH2, CH3SH, CH3C≡CH

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