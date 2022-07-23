Textbook Question
Often, compounds can be synthesized by more than one method. Show how this 3° alcohol can be made from the following:
(b) two different alkenes
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Often, compounds can be synthesized by more than one method. Show how this 3° alcohol can be made from the following:
(b) two different alkenes
Show how this 1° alcohol can be made from the following:
(a) a 1° alkyl bromide
Show how to make these deuterium-labeled compounds, using CD3MgBr and D2O as your sources of deuterium, and any non-deuterated starting materials you wish.
d. Ph(CD3)2COD
Often, compounds can be synthesized by more than one method. Show how this 3° alcohol can be made from the following:
(d) a 3° alkyl bromide
Show how this 1° alcohol can be made from the following:
(b) formaldehyde
Often, compounds can be synthesized by more than one method. Show how this 3° alcohol can be made from the following:
(a) two different ketones