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Ch.10 - Structure and Synthesis of Alcohols
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.10 - Structure and Synthesis of AlcoholsProblem 40c
Chapter 10, Problem 40c

Show how you would accomplish the following transformations. You may use any additional reagents you need.
(c)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the transformation. The starting material is a cyclohexenone (a cyclic ketone with a double bond), and the product is a cyclohexenol (a cyclic alcohol with a double bond). This indicates a reduction of the ketone group to an alcohol while retaining the double bond.
Step 2: Select an appropriate reagent for the reduction. Sodium borohydride (NaBH₄) is a mild reducing agent that can selectively reduce ketones to alcohols without affecting alkenes. Alternatively, lithium aluminum hydride (LiAlH₄) could be used, but it is more reactive and may require careful handling.
Step 3: Set up the reaction conditions. Dissolve the cyclohexenone in a suitable solvent, such as ethanol or methanol, which can stabilize the reducing agent and facilitate the reaction.
Step 4: Add the reducing agent (e.g., NaBH₄) to the reaction mixture. Stir the solution at room temperature or slightly elevated temperature to ensure complete reduction of the ketone group.
Step 5: Work up the reaction. After the reduction is complete, quench the reaction by adding water or an acid (e.g., HCl) to neutralize any remaining reducing agent. Extract the product using an organic solvent, purify it (e.g., via distillation or recrystallization), and confirm the structure using spectroscopic techniques like NMR or IR.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aldehyde Reduction

The transformation shown involves the reduction of an aldehyde to a primary alcohol. Aldehydes can be reduced using various reagents, such as lithium aluminum hydride (LiAlH4) or sodium borohydride (NaBH4), which donate hydride ions to the carbonyl carbon, converting the carbonyl group (C=O) into a hydroxyl group (C-OH).
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Reagents for Reduction

Common reducing agents for converting aldehydes to alcohols include NaBH4 and LiAlH4. Sodium borohydride is milder and typically used in protic solvents, while lithium aluminum hydride is more reactive and can be used in anhydrous conditions. The choice of reagent can affect the reaction conditions and the workup process.
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Mechanism of Reduction

The reduction mechanism involves nucleophilic attack by the hydride ion on the carbonyl carbon, leading to the formation of a tetrahedral intermediate. This intermediate then collapses, expelling a leaving group (often a proton) and forming the alcohol. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for predicting the outcome of the reaction and the stability of intermediates.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize the following:

c. cyclohexylmethanol from an alkyl halide using an SN2 reaction

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Textbook Question

Show how you would use Grignard syntheses to prepare the following alcohol from the indicated starting material and any other necessary reagents.

(e) benzyl alcohol (Ph–CH2–OH) from bromobenzene (Ph–Br)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following transformations. You may use any additional reagents you need.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would use Grignard syntheses to prepare the following alcohol from the indicated starting material and any other necessary reagents.

(g) cyclopentylphenylmethanol from benzaldehyde (Ph–CHO)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following transformations. You may use any additional reagents you need.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize the following:

a. 2-phenylethanol by the addition of formaldehyde to a suitable Grignard reagent

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