Show how you would synthesize the following:
c. cyclohexylmethanol from an alkyl halide using an SN2 reaction
Show how you would synthesize the following:
c. cyclohexylmethanol from an alkyl halide using an SN2 reaction
Show how you would use Grignard syntheses to prepare the following alcohol from the indicated starting material and any other necessary reagents.
(e) benzyl alcohol (Ph–CH2–OH) from bromobenzene (Ph–Br)
Show how you would accomplish the following transformations. You may use any additional reagents you need.
(d)
Show how you would use Grignard syntheses to prepare the following alcohol from the indicated starting material and any other necessary reagents.
(g) cyclopentylphenylmethanol from benzaldehyde (Ph–CHO)
Show how you would accomplish the following transformations. You may use any additional reagents you need.
(b)
Show how you would synthesize the following:
a. 2-phenylethanol by the addition of formaldehyde to a suitable Grignard reagent