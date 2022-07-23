Textbook Question
Show how you would accomplish the following transformations. You may use any additional reagents you need.
(c)
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Show how you would accomplish the following transformations. You may use any additional reagents you need.
(c)
Show how you would synthesize the following:
f. 2,5-dimethylhexane from a four-carbon alkyl halide
Complete the following acid–base reactions. In each case, indicate whether the equilibrium favors the reactants or the products, and explain your reasoning.
(d)
Show how you would accomplish the following transformations. You may use any additional reagents you need.
(d)
Show how you would synthesize the following:
e. cis-pent-2-en-1-thiol from a suitable alkenyl halide
Show how you would synthesize the following:
a. 2-phenylethanol by the addition of formaldehyde to a suitable Grignard reagent