Show how you would use Grignard syntheses to prepare the following alcohol from the indicated starting material and any other necessary reagents.
(a) octan-3-ol from hexanal, CH3(CH2)4CHO
Show how you would use Grignard syntheses to prepare the following alcohol from the indicated starting material and any other necessary reagents.
(a) octan-3-ol from hexanal, CH3(CH2)4CHO
Show how you would synthesize the following alcohol from appropriate alkene.
(d)
Show how you would accomplish the following transformations. You may use any additional reagents you need.
(c)
Show how you would use Grignard syntheses to prepare the following alcohol from the indicated starting material and any other necessary reagents.
(d) 2-cyclohexylethanol from bromocyclohexane
Show how you would use Grignard syntheses to prepare the following alcohol from the indicated starting material and any other necessary reagents.
(g) cyclopentylphenylmethanol from benzaldehyde (Ph–CHO)
Show how you would accomplish the following transformations. You may use any additional reagents you need.
(b)