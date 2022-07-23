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Ch.10 - Structure and Synthesis of Alcohols
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.10 - Structure and Synthesis of AlcoholsProblem 15b
Chapter 10, Problem 15b

Show how you would synthesize following tertiary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to a ketone.
b. Ph3COH

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the target molecule, which is a tertiary alcohol (Ph3COH). A tertiary alcohol is formed when a Grignard reagent reacts with a ketone.
Step 2: Determine the structure of the ketone precursor. To form Ph3COH, the ketone must have a triphenyl group (Ph3C=O). This ketone will react with the Grignard reagent to form the desired alcohol.
Step 3: Select the appropriate Grignard reagent. A Grignard reagent is an organomagnesium compound, typically written as R-MgX. In this case, the Grignard reagent should provide the hydroxyl group upon reaction with the ketone. For example, methyl magnesium bromide (CH3MgBr) can be used.
Step 4: Perform the reaction. Add the Grignard reagent (CH3MgBr) to the ketone (Ph3C=O) in an anhydrous ether solvent. This reaction will form the tertiary alcohol (Ph3COH) after hydrolysis.
Step 5: Hydrolyze the intermediate. After the Grignard reagent reacts with the ketone, the intermediate is hydrolyzed using water or dilute acid to yield the final tertiary alcohol (Ph3COH).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Grignard Reagents

Grignard reagents are organomagnesium compounds that are highly reactive and used in organic synthesis. They are formed by reacting an alkyl or aryl halide with magnesium metal in anhydrous ether. Grignard reagents can act as nucleophiles, attacking electrophilic carbon centers, such as those found in carbonyl compounds, to form alcohols upon hydrolysis.
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Ketones

Ketones are organic compounds characterized by a carbonyl group (C=O) bonded to two carbon atoms. They are important intermediates in organic synthesis and can react with Grignard reagents to form tertiary alcohols. The reaction involves the nucleophilic attack of the Grignard reagent on the carbonyl carbon, leading to the formation of an alkoxide intermediate that can be protonated to yield the alcohol.
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Tertiary Alcohols

Tertiary alcohols are alcohols where the hydroxyl (-OH) group is attached to a carbon atom that is connected to three other carbon atoms. They are typically more stable than primary or secondary alcohols and can be synthesized through the reaction of Grignard reagents with ketones. The resulting tertiary alcohols are often more reactive and can undergo further transformations in organic synthesis.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show two ways you could synthesize each of the following secondary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to an aldehyde.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize following tertiary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to a ketone.

c. 1-ethylcyclopentanol

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Show how you would synthesize the following primary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to formaldehyde.

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Propose a mechanism for the reaction of acetyl chloride with phenylmagnesium bromide to give 1,1-diphenylethanol.

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Show how you would synthesize following tertiary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to a ketone.

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Textbook Question

Show two ways you could synthesize each of the following secondary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to an aldehyde.

(c)

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