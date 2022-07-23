Synthesis of Secondary Alcohols

Secondary alcohols can be synthesized by the reaction of Grignard reagents with aldehydes. The Grignard reagent acts as a nucleophile, attacking the carbonyl carbon of the aldehyde, leading to the formation of a tetrahedral intermediate. Upon hydrolysis, this intermediate yields a secondary alcohol, which is characterized by having the hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to a carbon that is bonded to two other carbons.