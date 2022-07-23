Show how you would synthesize the following primary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to formaldehyde.
(b)
Show how you would synthesize the following primary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to formaldehyde.
(b)
Show how you would synthesize following tertiary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to a ketone.
c. 1-ethylcyclopentanol
Show how you would synthesize following tertiary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to a ketone.
b. Ph3COH
Show how you would synthesize the following primary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to formaldehyde.
(c)
Show how you would synthesize the following primary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to formaldehyde.
(a)
Show two ways you could synthesize each of the following secondary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to an aldehyde.
(c)