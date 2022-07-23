Reagents and Solvents in Organic Synthesis

The choice of reagents and solvents is crucial in organic synthesis as they influence the reaction pathway, yield, and selectivity. For synthesizing 1-phenylpropene from bromobenzene, reagents such as strong bases (e.g., KOH) for elimination and solvents like ethanol or DMF may be used to facilitate the reaction conditions necessary for the desired transformations.