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Ch.10 - Structure and Synthesis of Alcohols
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.10 - Structure and Synthesis of AlcoholsProblem 37b
Chapter 10, Problem 37b

Starting from bromobenzene and any other reagents and solvents you need, show how you would synthesize the following compounds. Any of these products may be used as starting materials in subsequent parts of this problem.
b. 1-phenylpropene

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin with bromobenzene (C₆H₅Br) as the starting material. Perform a Grignard reaction by reacting bromobenzene with magnesium (Mg) in anhydrous ether to form phenylmagnesium bromide (C₆H₅MgBr). This step generates the Grignard reagent.
Step 2: Prepare propanal (CH₃CH₂CHO) as the electrophile. Propanal can be obtained from commercially available sources or synthesized if necessary.
Step 3: React the phenylmagnesium bromide (C₆H₅MgBr) with propanal (CH₃CH₂CHO) in an anhydrous ether solvent. This reaction will result in the formation of a secondary alcohol, 1-phenyl-2-propanol (C₆H₅CH(OH)CH₂CH₃), after hydrolysis with dilute acid.
Step 4: Dehydrate the secondary alcohol (1-phenyl-2-propanol) to form 1-phenylpropene (C₆H₅CH=CHCH₃). Use an acid catalyst such as concentrated sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄) or phosphoric acid (H₃PO₄) to promote the elimination reaction.
Step 5: Purify the product, 1-phenylpropene, using distillation or another appropriate purification technique to isolate the desired compound.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution

Electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where an electrophile replaces a hydrogen atom on an aromatic ring. In the case of bromobenzene, the bromine atom can be replaced by other substituents through EAS, allowing for the introduction of functional groups that can further react to form desired products like 1-phenylpropene.
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Alkene Formation

Alkene formation is a key reaction in organic synthesis, often achieved through elimination reactions. In synthesizing 1-phenylpropene, a common method involves the dehydrohalogenation of an alkyl halide, which can be derived from bromobenzene through a series of reactions, ultimately leading to the formation of a double bond between the phenyl group and the propene chain.
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Reagents and Solvents in Organic Synthesis

The choice of reagents and solvents is crucial in organic synthesis as they influence the reaction pathway, yield, and selectivity. For synthesizing 1-phenylpropene from bromobenzene, reagents such as strong bases (e.g., KOH) for elimination and solvents like ethanol or DMF may be used to facilitate the reaction conditions necessary for the desired transformations.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Starting from bromobenzene and any other reagents and solvents you need, show how you would synthesize the following compounds. Any of these products may be used as starting materials in subsequent parts of this problem.

c. 1-phenylpropan-2-ol

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Textbook Question

Starting from bromobenzene and any other reagents and solvents you need, show how you would synthesize the following compounds. Any of these products may be used as starting materials in subsequent parts of this problem.

a. 1-phenylpropan-1-ol

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Textbook Question

Draw the organic products you would expect to isolate from the following reactions (after hydrolysis).

(p)

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Textbook Question

Write structures for a homologous series of alcohols (R―OH) having from one to six carbons.

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Textbook Question

Starting from bromobenzene and any other reagents and solvents you need, show how you would synthesize the following compounds. Any of these products may be used as starting materials in subsequent parts of this problem.

d. 3-phenylprop-2-en-1-ol

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Textbook Question

Draw the organic products you would expect to isolate from the following reactions (after hydrolysis).

(n)

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