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Ch.10 - Structure and Synthesis of Alcohols
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.10 - Structure and Synthesis of AlcoholsProblem 36p
Chapter 10, Problem 36p

Draw the organic products you would expect to isolate from the following reactions (after hydrolysis).
(p) Chemical reaction equation showing organometallic compounds and a brominated alkene for product isolation after hydrolysis.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize the type of reaction. The given reaction involves a Gilman reagent ((CH₂=CH)₂CuLi) reacting with an alkyl halide (CH₃CH₂CH=CHCH₂Br). Gilman reagents are organocuprates that typically perform substitution reactions, replacing the halide group with one of the organic groups attached to copper.
Step 2: Identify the functional groups. The Gilman reagent contains two vinyl groups (CH₂=CH), and the alkyl halide has a bromine atom attached to a carbon chain with a double bond (CH₃CH₂CH=CHCH₂Br). The reaction will replace the bromine atom with one of the vinyl groups.
Step 3: Predict the product structure. The bromine atom in CH₃CH₂CH=CHCH₂Br will be replaced by a vinyl group (CH₂=CH) from the Gilman reagent. This substitution results in the formation of a new carbon-carbon bond.
Step 4: Consider stereochemistry and regioselectivity. Since the reaction involves a simple substitution, stereochemistry is not a major concern here. The double bonds in both the reactants and the product remain unaffected.
Step 5: Hydrolysis step. After the substitution reaction, hydrolysis ensures the removal of any remaining lithium or copper species, leaving the organic product as the final isolated compound.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrolysis

Hydrolysis is a chemical reaction involving the breaking of a bond in a molecule using water. In organic chemistry, it often refers to the reaction of a compound with water to form two or more products. This process is crucial for understanding how certain organic compounds, such as esters or amides, can be converted into their corresponding acids and alcohols or amines, respectively.
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Reaction Mechanisms

Reaction mechanisms describe the step-by-step sequence of elementary reactions by which overall chemical change occurs. Understanding the mechanism of a reaction helps predict the products formed, as it outlines how reactants interact and transform. In organic chemistry, mechanisms often involve nucleophilic attacks, electrophilic additions, and rearrangements, which are essential for determining the final products after hydrolysis.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In organic chemistry, identifying functional groups such as alcohols, carboxylic acids, and amines is vital for predicting the behavior of compounds during reactions, including hydrolysis. The nature of the functional groups present will significantly influence the products formed in the reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Starting from bromobenzene and any other reagents and solvents you need, show how you would synthesize the following compounds. Any of these products may be used as starting materials in subsequent parts of this problem.

c. 1-phenylpropan-2-ol

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Textbook Question

Starting from bromobenzene and any other reagents and solvents you need, show how you would synthesize the following compounds. Any of these products may be used as starting materials in subsequent parts of this problem.

b. 1-phenylpropene

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Textbook Question

Draw the organic products you would expect to isolate from the following reactions (after hydrolysis).

(m)

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Textbook Question

Starting from bromobenzene and any other reagents and solvents you need, show how you would synthesize the following compounds. Any of these products may be used as starting materials in subsequent parts of this problem.

a. 1-phenylpropan-1-ol

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Textbook Question

Draw the organic products you would expect to isolate from the following reactions (after hydrolysis).

(k)

(l)

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Textbook Question

Draw the organic products you would expect to isolate from the following reactions (after hydrolysis).

(n)

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