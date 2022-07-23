To practice working through the early parts of a multistep synthesis, devise syntheses of
(b) 3-ethylpentan-2-one from compounds containing no more than three carbon atoms.
To practice working through the early parts of a multistep synthesis, devise syntheses of
(b) 3-ethylpentan-2-one from compounds containing no more than three carbon atoms.
To practice working through the early parts of a multistep synthesis, devise syntheses of
(a) pentan-3-one from alcohols containing no more than three carbon atoms.
Use resonance forms of the conjugate bases to explain why methanesulfonic acid (CH3SO3H, pKa = –2.6) is a much stronger acid than acetic acid (CH3COOH, pKa = 4.8).
A good Williamson synthesis of ethyl methyl ether would be
What is wrong with the following proposed synthesis of ethyl methyl ether? First, ethanol is treated with acid to protonate the hydroxy group (making it a good leaving group), and then sodium methoxide is added to displace water.
(a) Show how ethanol and cyclohexanol may be used to synthesize cyclohexyl ethyl ether (tosylation followed by the Williamson ether synthesis).
(b) Why can't we synthesize this product simply by mixing the two alcohols, adding some sulfuric acid, and heating?
Phenols (pKa ≈ 10) are more acidic than other alcohols, so they are easily deprotonated by sodium hydroxide or potassium hydroxide. The anions of phenols (phenoxide ions) can be used in the Williamson ether synthesis, especially with very reactive alkylating reagents such as dimethyl sulfate. Using phenol, dimethyl sulfate, and other necessary reagents, show how you would synthesize methyl phenyl ether.